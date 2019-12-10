DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing The Dukes: Playoffs - Quarterfinals

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team as the Dukes prepare to host an FCS Quarterfinal playoff game.

The Dukes welcome Northern Iowa to Bridgeforth Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The winner advances to the FCS Semifinals.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.