DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing The Dukes: Playoffs - Semifinal

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team as the Dukes prepare to host an FCS Semifinal playoff game.

The Dukes welcome Weber St. to Bridgeforth Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday night. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The winner advances to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.