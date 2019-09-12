DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 3

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week three of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 3 (2019)

The Dukes (1-1) are coming off their first win of the 2019 season, a 44-7 defeat of Saint Francis, this past Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU is now preparing to host Morgan State Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.