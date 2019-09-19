DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 4

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week four of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 4 (2019)

JMU is coming off a 63-12 win over Morgan State and heads to Chattanooga for a road contest this Saturday at 4 p.m. The Dukes are 2-1 overall and ranked No. 2 in both major FCS polls.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.