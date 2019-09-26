DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 5

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week five of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 5

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 37-14 road win over Chattanooga. JMU begins CAA play Saturday afternoon at Elon. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was head coach of the Phoenix before taking the same position with the Dukes.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.