DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 6

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week six of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 6

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 45-10 road win over then No. 24 Elon. The Dukes (4-1 Overall, 1-0 CAA) travel to No. 24 Stony Brook Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.