DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 7

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week seven of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 7

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 45-38 overtime road win over then No. 24 Stony Brook. The Dukes (5-1 Overall, 2-0 CAA) return home to host No. 5 Villanova Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.