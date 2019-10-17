DIGITAL EXTRA: Discussing the Dukes - Week 8

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into week eight of the season.

Discussing the Dukes - Week 8

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 38-24 win over then No. 5 Villanova. JMU (6-1 Overall, 3-0 CAA) heads back on the road to play William & Mary Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.