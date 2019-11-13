DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Playoffs Preview - Round 1

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record to preview the first round of the high school football playoffs.

H.S. Football Playoffs Preview - Round 1

The first round of the postseason kicks off Friday night in Virginia and West Virginia. Multiple WHSV area teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Tune to WHSV Friday night at 11:35 p.m. for this season's final full length edition of WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute high school football highlight show.