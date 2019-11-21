DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Playoffs Preview - Round 2

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record to preview the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Seven WHSV area teams remain in the VHSL and West Virginia state playoffs:

VHSL

Friday, November 22

(3) Rockbridge County at (2) Spotswood - 7 p.m. (Region 3C Semifinal)

(5) Strasburg at (1) Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m. (Region 2B Semifinal)

(6) East Rockingham at (2) Buckingham County - 7 p.m. (Region 2B Semifinal)

(5) Franklin vs. (1) Riverheads - 7 p.m. (Region 1B Semifinal)

WVSSAC

Class A Quarterfinals - Saturday, Nov. 23

(8) East Hardy at (1) Doddridge County - 1:30 p.m.

(6) St. Mary's at (3) Pendleton County - 1:30 p.m.

Tune to WHSV News Friday and Saturday night for round two coverage of the high school football playoffs.