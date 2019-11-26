DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Playoffs Preview - Round 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record to preview the third round of the high school football playoffs.
VHSL
Friday, November 29
(2) Spotswood at (1) Heritage - 7 p.m. (Region 3C Final)
(6) East Rockingham at (1) Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m. (Region 2B Final)
(2) Sussex Central vs. (1) Riverheads - 7 p.m. (Region 1B Final)
WVSSAC
Class A Semifinal - Friday, Nov. 29
(10) Wheeling C.C. at (3) Pendleton County - 7:30 p.m.
Tune to WHSV News Friday night for round three coverage of the high school football playoffs.