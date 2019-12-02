DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU Basketball Press Conferences: December 2

James Madison men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe and women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan met with the media Monday afternoon for their weekly press conferences.

The JMU men are 5-3 overall after a win over ECU Saturday. The Dukes return to action when they visit Radford for a 7 p.m. tip-off Wednesday night.

The JMU women are 6-2 overall after a win over UCF Sunday in Charlottesville. The Dukes are off until Tuesday, December 17 when they host Delaware State for a 7 p.m. tip-off.