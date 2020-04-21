DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing JMU NFL hopefuls with Greg Madia

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck spoke with Greg Madia, JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record, about players from James Madison who are hoping to earn an opportunity in the NFL.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck spoke with Greg Madia, JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record, about players from James Madison who are hoping to earn an opportunity in the NFL.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place Thursday-Saturday. The first round starts Thursday night at 8 p.m. Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. The draft ends with rounds 4-7 on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. It will be held online and televised on WHSV (ABC), ESPN, and NFL Network.