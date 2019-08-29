DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing JMU-West Virginia football game

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to preview JMU football's upcoming game against West Virginia.

WHSV Sports Director talks with Greg Madia and Dave Thomas about the upcoming football game between James Madison and West Virginia.

Madia covers the Dukes as the JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record. Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of JMU football and also hosts the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio Harrisonburg.

JMU and West Virginia will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia in the season opener for both teams.