DIGITAL EXTRA: Recapping JMU-WVU, Previewing Saint Francis-JMU

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to recap the Dukes' season-opening loss at West Virginia and preview JMU football's upcoming game against Saint Francis.

Madia covers the Dukes as the JMU football beat writer for the Daily News-Record. Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of JMU football and also hosts the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio Harrisonburg.

SFU and JMU are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Saint Francis is coming off a week one win over Lehigh while the Dukes look to bounce back from an opening week loss on the road at FBS Power Five opponent West Virginia.