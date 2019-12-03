DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing the 2nd Annual Valley FCA All-Star Football Game

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Jason Stuhlmiller, Area Director of Valley FCA, to preview the upcoming Valley FCA All-Star Football Game.

About the Valley FCA All-Star Football Game

The Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host the 2nd annual Valley FCA All-Star Football Game on Sunday, Dec. 8 with kickoff set for 2 pm ET at Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University.

More than 80 football and cheerleading seniors from 18 high schools in the Valley District, Shenandoah District, Bull Run District, Northwestern District and Pioneer District have been nominated to participate.

“We are excited to be hosting this All-Star football game once again,” said Valley FCA Area Director Jason Stuhlmiller. “Last year’s game was a huge success and we are adding a few more elements to this year’s event that will make it even bigger and better!”

A new twist to this year’s game is how the athletes will be chosen. Said Stuhlmiller, “After conferring with last year’s coaches, we decided to change the selection format to a draft style process. This will hopefully facilitate a more even player selection for each team and ultimately a more enjoyable and competitive game.” Head coaches for this year’s game will be Mike Yew (Valley) from Central High School and Chris Fraser (Shenandoah) from Turner Ashby High School.

Other new elements for this year’s event include a youth football All Star game made up of coaches and athletes from the Rockingham Recreation tackle league, community service projects in which All Star athletes will participate, and a Coach’s Development Clinic for all area coaches.

Tickets for the Valley FCA All Star Series Football Game are $10 and can be purchased at the gate on gameday. Gates will open at 11 am at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium.

For more information or for media inquiries, contact Jason Stuhlmiller at 540-607-0831 or jstuhlmiller@fca.org

Valley FCA All-Star Football Game Teams

The teams were chosen in a draft-style format by members of the local media and area high school football coaches. The game features the top senior football players from the Shenandoah Valley.

Team Valley

QB - Chase Hart - Strasburg

QB - Kelan Hoover - Central

QB - Elijah Dunlap - Riverheads

RB - Grant Swinehart - Turner Ashby

RB - Trenton Morris - East Rockingham

RB - Cole Myers - Spotswood

WR - Rob Smith - Spotswood

WR - Malachi Davis - Harrisonburg

WR - Quentin Hayes - Spotswood

WR - Trevor Williams - Page County

WR - Landon Shockey - Central

TE - Seth Fitzgerald - Buffalo Gap

TE - Taeshon Hall - Staunton

OL - Colby Morris - Spotswood

OL - Brandon Swafford - Strasburg

OL - Dakota Bailey - Page County

OL - Jace Parson - Stuarts Draft

OL - Brendan Miller - Staunton

OL - Damein Staton - Waynesboro

OL - Gage Maxfield - Riverheads

DL - Tristan Gordon - Page County

DL - Trey Knight - Page County

DL - Nate Rodriguez - East Rockingham

DL - Da'Neil Holliday - Strasburg

DL - Camden Zirk - Central

DL - Jesse Knight - Turner Ashby

DL - Jameson Shover - Riverheads

LB - Gerson Soto Lopez - Central

LB - Jamarcus Davis - East Rockingham

LB - Hayden Campbell - Luray

LB - Billy Ball - Central

DB - Will Dod - Staunton

DB - Trevor Sager - Strasburg

DB - Ryan Ingersol - Wilson Memorial

Utility - Jacob Stephens - Stonewall Jackson

Utility - Tucker Kiracofe - Buffalo Gap

Utility - Justus Proctor - Stonewall Jackson

Kicker - Jordan Windle - Luray

Head Coach - Mike Yew (Central)

Assistant Coaches - Donnie Coleman (East Rockingham), Nathan Floyd (Stuarts Draft), Jeremiah Major (Wilson Memorial), Brad Wygant (Buffalo Gap), Mark Roller (Strasburg), Peter Lampman (Stonewall Jackson)

Team Shenandoah

QB - CJ Haskins - Turner Ashby

QB - Tyce McNair - East Rockingham

QB - Austin Monroe - Fort Defiance

RB - Ethan Barnhart - Spotswood

RB - Ben Conahan - Spotswood

RB - Mikey Cash - Page County

RB - Braeson Fulton - Riverheads

WR - Kwentin Smiley - Harrisonburg

WR - Freddie Watkins - Stuarts Draft

WR - Nico Valle - Turner Ashby

WR - Brandon Onestak - Turner Ashby

WR - Freddy Stidham - Page County

TE - Kasey Branch - Stuarts Draft

TE - Ethan Strate - Luray

TE - Deacon Moore - Riverheads

OL - Jack Rhodes - Turner Ashby

OL - John Jackson - Harrisonburg

OL - Khalil McKenzie - Wilson Memorial

OL - Kyle Stephenson - Turner Ashby

OL - Dylan Mullins - Central

OL - Brendon Conley - Parry McCluer

DL - Dallas Khalil - Spotswood

DL - Traevon Winston - Fort Defiance

DL - Tajunique Dobbins - Staunton

DL - Timothy Trudell - Luray

DL - Jaylin Smith - Harrisonburg

LB - Colton Dean - East Rockingam

LB - Tyler Derozen - Staunton

LB - Jalen Bray - Strasburg

LB - Jack Meck - Spotswood

DB - John Van Huss - Spotswood

DB - Jeremiah Lapp - Broadway

DB - Addison Knicely - Fort Defiance

DB - David Thew - Broadway

Utility - Dylan Atkins - Luray

Utility - Tommy Hannon - Fort Defiance

Utility - Jayden Jackson - Harrisonburg

Kicker - Mateo Peric - Harrisonburg

Head Coach - Chris Fraser (Turner Ashby)

Assistant Coaches - Dale Shifflett (Spotswood), Chris Thurman (Harrisonburg), Dan Rolfe (Fort Defiance), Danny Grogg (Broadway), Jacob Phillips (Staunton)

Participating Schools

Broadway High School

Buffalo Gap High School

Central High School

East Rockingham High School

Fort Defiance High School

Luray High School

Harrisonburg High School

Page County High School

Parry McCluer High School

Staunton High School

Spotswood High School

Riverheads High School

Strasburg High School

Stonewall Jackson High School

Turner Ashby High School

Stuarts Draft High School

Waynesboro High School

Wilson Memorial High School

About Valley FCA

The mission of Valley FCA is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church. Led by Area Director Jason Stuhlmiller and a staff of FCA representatives, Valley FCA serves James Madison University, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, and 35 high schools and middle schools in the region. Valley FCA offers all coaches and athletes in the Shenandoah Valley an opportunity to unite in the gospel through small group Huddles at each school, sport camps throughout the summer, and special events like the Valley FCA All-Star Series. Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.