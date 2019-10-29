DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- WHSV Sports Director talks with Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record about the upcoming Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium.
2019 Shenandoah Valley Football Classic
Saturday, November 2 at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium
11 a.m. - Broadway vs. Spotswood
1:30 p.m. - Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg
4 pm - East Rockingham vs. Luray
6:30 p.m. - Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby
Tickets to the event cost $10 and can be purchased at the gate.