DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 11

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week eleven of the high school football season.

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch - Week 11

Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg - 7 p.m.

Riverheads vs. Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

Luray vs. Strasburg - 7 p.m.

