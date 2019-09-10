DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 3

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week three of the high school football season.

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch - Week 3

Riverheads at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Page County - 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle - 7 p.m.

This segment will continue throughout the high school football season.

Tune in WHSV each Friday night at 11:35 p.m. during the season to see WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute high school football highlight show.