DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 6

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week six of the high school football season.

Three Games to Watch - H.S. Football - Week 6

Luray at Stuarts Draft - 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway - 7:30 p.m.

