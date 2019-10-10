DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 7

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week seven of the high school football season.

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch - Week 7

Spotswood at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton - 7 p.m.

