DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 8

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week eight of the high school football season.

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch - Week 8

Turner Ashby at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham - 7 p.m.

Tune in WHSV each Friday night at 11:35 p.m. during the season to see WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute high school football highlight show.