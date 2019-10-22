DIGITAL EXTRA: Three Games to Watch: H.S. Football - Week 9

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, prep sports writer for the Daily News-Record, to discuss the top three games to watch in week nine of the high school football season.

H.S. Football: Three Games to Watch - Week 9

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby - 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Pendleton County - 7 p.m. (Bonus Game)

