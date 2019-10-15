Daka dominating for Dukes on defensive line

Senior John Daka has been a dominant force on the James Madison defensive line this season.

John Daka leads JMU in tackles for loss and sacks this season.

Daka leads the Dukes with 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He is third on the team with 31 total tackles and has a team-high two forced fumbles. Daka is the current STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week after an standout performance in JMU's win over Villanova. He had nine tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and a critical forced fumble against the Wildcats.

After a standout junior season in 2018 where he burst on the scene as a pass rusher, Daka says he wanted to add more elements to his game this fall.

"I wanted to show them that I'm not just a one-dimensional, one-trick pony type of guy," said Daka. "So this year I really worked on strength and stuff like that, different moves added to my arsenal."

Whether its defending the pass or run, Daka is a nightmare for opposing offenses. He has the potential to find his way on to an NFL roster after his time with the Dukes is done.

"He's got twitch, he's a great speed rusher," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "He's a great player and he's playing really well."

Daka and the Dukes return to action Saturday afternoon when JMU pays a visit to in-state rival William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.