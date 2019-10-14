Daka earns National Defensive Player of the Week honors

James Madison senior defensive lineman John Daka added yet another accolade to start of his Monday, as he was named STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week following his career performance in JMU’s win last Saturday.

Daka, who was tabbed CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week earlier Monday, registered career highs of nine tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks as #2 JMU rallied past #5 Villanova 38-24. He also forced a fumble on the opening play of the fourth quarter, which set up JMU’s game-tying touchdown drive. JMU’s defense forced four turnovers in the fourth, paving the way for a 21-0 run to complete the comeback.

His 5.0 tackles for loss are the most by a CAA player this season and the second-most by any player in FCS. Daka ranks 12th nationally with 12.5 TFLs and 30th with 5.5 sacks this season.

This is the first time in almost a year a JMU player was recognized as a national player of the week. A year ago tomorrow, D’Angelo Amos was named National Special Teams Player of the week after his performance in last year’s Villanova game.

Second-ranked JMU hits the road for Williamsburg, Va., this Saturday, Oct. 19 when it faces in-state foe William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Zable Stadium.