Daka makes history as first Zambian in NFL

Former James Madison defensive end John Daka has made history.

Daka recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. By doing so, he has become the first player of Zambian descent to make it to the NFL.

Daka, who was a high school football star in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was born in the African nation of Zambia. The official Twitter account for the U.S. Embassy in Zambia made an official post about Daka Friday.

Daka had a breakout season for JMU as a senior in 2019 when he recorded and FCS-leading 16.5 sacks.