Darius Banks entering transfer portal

James Madison men's basketball player Darius Banks announced Saturday he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Banks, who recently finished his junior year at JMU, made the announcement official with a post on Twitter Saturday afternoon. His decision comes just one day after James Madison announced Mark Byington as the program's new head coach. Byington replaces Louis Rowe, who mutually parted with JMU earlier this month after four years as head coach. Rowe recruited Banks to JMU.

Banks was JMU's second leading scorer this past season with 12.1 points per game. For his career, the 6'5" wing averaged 11.5 ppg to go along with 4.7 rebounds per contest. Banks scored 1,069 points in three years at JMU and his 148 career steals ranks second all-time in program history.

By entering the Transfer Portal, Banks can pursue opportunities at other schools while also maintaining the opportunity to return to JMU.