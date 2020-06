James Madison freshman outfielder/left-handed pitcher Chase DeLauter has been named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

DeLauter, who led off for the Dukes, was batting .382 with seven doubles, 14 runs, 14 RBI, and seven steals when the 2020 season was canceled early due to COVID-19.

He was also serving as JMU's Sunday starter in the weekend pitching rotation where he had a 7.98 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched across four starts.