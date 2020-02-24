DeLauter leading the way for Dukes early in season

Freshman Chase DeLauter has had an immediate impact on the James Madison baseball team.

DeLauter delivered a pair of walk-off hits to help JMU sweep Quinnipiac over the weekend. His walk-off single propelled JMU to a 1-0 extra-inning Friday before driving in the game-winning run in a 12-11 victory Sunday afternoon.

"Chase does things every day that amaze me," said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry.

DeLauter, who is from Martinsburg, West Virginia, leads the Dukes in batting average with a .452 mark through seven games to go along with a home run and a team-leading 11 RBI. He has also started two games on the mound where he has struggled at times with a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings pitched.

"(DeLauter's) a good player and he's a humble player too," said Ikenberry, "So it's kind of nice watching him grow as we go."

JMU is back in action Tuesday when the Dukes host VMI for a 3 p.m. start.