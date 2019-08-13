Dean ready for expanded role in JMU offense

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kyndel Dean appears poised for an expanded role in James Madison's offense.

After a breakout season in 2018, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kyndel Dean could be in for an expanded role with the James Madison offense this fall.

Dean had a breakout season in 2018 when he hauled in 47 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns. His performance earned him HERO Sports Freshman All-American honors.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native is now likely to serve as JMU's No. 1 wide receiver, for at least the first few weeks of the season. Last year's leading receiver Riley Stapleton is suspended for the first three games of the 2019 campaign. With a full year of game experience now under his belt, Dean is now a leader of the wide receiver unit.

"This year I am the guy," said Dean, following JMU's practice Monday morning. "I am a lot smarter. I am a lot aware of what is going on around me. I know how to lead the team. I know what and what not to do. I know how to approach practice now."

"I feel like I can do it all. I want to be a deep threat, a third-down catcher, catch the ball and run. I want to do everything. I can do it all."

Dean has been one of JMU's standouts in preseason camp as he continues to work with the first-string offense.

"He had a nice year last season and I thought he had a good day Friday and Saturday," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, after Monday's practice. "In the scrimmage (Saturday) he made some plays. The day before he made some plays. He's starting to come on. He's got a lot of football left and he's really starting to show what he can do."