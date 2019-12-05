Defense leads Stuarts Draft to state semifinals

A strong defense has helped the Stuarts Draft football team earn a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

The Cougars are preparing to host Thomas Jefferson Saturday afternoon with a spot in the Class 2 state title game on the line. Draft's defense could play a key role if the Cougars are to advance. Through 13 games this season Draft is allowing, on average, 12.9 points per game.

"It's just everybody working together as a team and everybody doing their job and getting it done and stopping the ball," said Stuarts Draft senior linebacker Kasey Branch, who also plays tight end on offense.

The Cougars have been even better in the postseason by allowing just 9.0 points per contest in playoffs wins over Buffalo Gap (23-6), Strasburg (28-14), and East Rockingam (14-7).

"You know, (assistant coach Brian) Cash, he wants 11 guys getting lined up and really flying around the ball," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "And those guys, they do exactly that. And that's all you can really ask. Lined up, do your job, and tackle and we have been doing a good job so far."

Stuarts Draft and Thomas Jefferson are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stuarts Draft High School.