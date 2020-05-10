Dell Curry congratulates Fort Defiance Class of 2020

There is no shortage of notable alumni from Fort Defiance high school. So when this year's senior class had their academic and athletic year cut short, one of those Fort Defiance grads took the time to say congratulations.

Dell Curry, who graduated from Fort Defiance in 1982, congratulated the class of 2020 with a message in a YouTube video.

"I want to say congratulations to all of the graduating seniors this year on a job well done," Curry said. "I know it's been tough not being able to celebrate your senior year like you had envisioned, but thanks for hanging in there and getting the job done. I know your family and friends are so proud of you right now. Congratulations, stay safe and best of luck in the future."

Curry is the father of current NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry, he played collegiately at Virginia Tech and for five NBA teams during a 16-year professional career.

"Everyone at Fort knows that he went there. He graduated. He's made this big legacy at Fort," Fort Defiance senior Meredith Lloyd, who played basketball, football and soccer said. "For him to go off and do big things at Tech and then in the NBA and then just give a shoutout to his hometown, I think that's just amazing for him to remember where he came from."

Curry's message makes a tough year a little easier for the Class of 2020 in Augusta County.

"To receive something from Dell Curry encouraging our students, it means the world," Fort Defiance athletic director Mark Mace said. "It reinforces what we talk about, the thin blue line at Fort Defiance and it reinforces the Indian way to show our kids that we all are still together in this."