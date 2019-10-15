DiNucci continues to play at high level for JMU

Quarterback Ben DiNucci has been the catalyst of the James Madison football team's offense through the first seven games of the season.

DiNucci is completing 70.4% of his passes to go along with 1,500 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. The dual threat has also run for 283 yards and added two more scores on the ground.

"(DiNucci's) been playing at a high level," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "I have seen improvement every single week and we need to stay on that trajectory."

Perhaps the most impressive part of DiNucci's game comes in the turnover department. Through seven games Dinucci has thrown just two interceptions and lost one fumble. His improvement in taking care of the ball comes just one season after the signal caller was criticized for committing too many turnovers during the 2018 season.

DiNucci is coming off one of his best performances of the 2019 campaign. In JMU's win over Villanova Saturday, he threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns and picked up a few big gains on the ground with his legs to help the Duke secure a victory in a top-five showdown.

"He's been playing that way pretty consistently for the past four or five games," said Cignetti. "Now there are still improvements here and there that can be made and you have gotta get that kind of play out of your quarterback really to have a chance to be successful week in and week out."

JMU returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Dukes visit William & Mary for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.