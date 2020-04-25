DiNucci drafted by Cowboys in 7th round

James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

DiNucci was selected with the 231st overall pick Saturday evening.

DiNucci, a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh, served as JMU's starting quarterback during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had a breakout campaign as a senior this past fall when he was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 569 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground.

DiNucci's 479 career completions ranks third all-time at JMU and his 5,716 passing yards and 45 passing TDs rank fourth in program history.