DiNucci excited to join Cowboys

Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

DiNucci was drafted by Dallas in the 7th round (231st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft this past Saturday. He's expected to compete for the Cowboys' backup quarterback role behind starter Dak Prescott.

Dinucci says Dallas was one of the teams showing interest in him prior to the draft and members of the franchise told him they were planning to select him in 7th round prior to making the pick official.

"They were one of the five teams I figured I had a chance to go to," said DiNucci in a recent Zoom interview with WHSV. "When the day started, every time that they picked we were hoping that a quarterback wasn't going to be taken so we kind of got down the road. One thing kind of led to another and their scouts and quarterback coach started reaching out and saying hey we've got pick 231, if you're still there we are going to take you. So just hearing that was crazy."

After spending his first three college seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, DiNucci transferred to James Madison where he was the Dukes' starting quarterback in 2018 and 2019. He had a breakout season this past fall when he was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions while adding 569 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground.