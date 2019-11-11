DiNucci named CAA Offensive Player of the Week

James Madison redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci has been named Colonial Athletic Association Football Offensive Player of the Week after his solid showing in JMU’s 38-point win over the weekend.

DiNucci completed 19-of-24 passes for a season-high 293 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, as the second-ranked Dukes defeated #23 New Hampshire, 54-16.

The Wexford, Pa. native, who played just over three quarters, connected on a season-best 79.2% of his throws and tallied all three touchdowns in the first half, as the Dukes rallied from a 10-3 deficit. The performance came against a UNH team that ranked seventh in FCS in scoring defense (16.6 ppg).

It marked DiNucci’s second career CAA weekly honor, as he also won Offensive Player of the Week almost a year to the day back on Nov. 12, 2018.

DiNucci and the Dukes return to action on Saturday, Nov. 16 when they host Richmond. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. DiNucci, along with his fellow seniors, will be recognized prior to kickoff.