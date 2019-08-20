DiNucci named JMU starting quarterback

Redshirt senior Ben DiNucci has been named the starting quarterback at James Madison. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti made the announcement following Tuesday's practice.

DiNucci has taken most of the reps with the first-string offense throughout preseason camp. He was competing for the starting job with redshirt junior Cole Johnson.

"I have total trust and confidence in (DiNucci)," said Cignetti. "He has played a lot of football. He's impressed me. He has done a good job with his decision-making."

A former Pitt transfer, DiNucci started every game for JMU last season. He threw for 2,275 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 433 yards on the ground and a team-high nine rushing TDs. He did struggle at times with turnovers, throwing 12 interceptions including five in a playoff loss at Colgate.

DiNucci has rebounded with a strong performance in preseason camp and will lead the Dukes when they take the field for their season opener Saturday, August 31 at West Virginia.