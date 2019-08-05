DiNucci off to strong start in preseason camp

Redshirt senior Ben DiNucci appears to be the front-runner in the competition to be James Madison's starting quarterback. DiNucci is competing with redshirt junior Cole Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gage Moloney for No. 1 QB spot.

Redshirt senior Ben DiNucci is off to a strong start in preseason camp as he tried to earn the starting quarterback job at James Madison.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has not named a starting quarterback yet but he did praise DiNucci following Monday's practice.

"For the most part, (DiNucci's) doing what he's coached to do," said Cignetti. "He is really locked in. He's making quick decisions. He has been very accurate with the ball and I have been impressed."

DiNucci started every game for the Dukes in 2018 and was a third team All-CAA performer. He threw for 2,275 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 443 yards on the ground to go along with a team-high nine rushing TDs.

He did, however, struggled with protecting the ball at times. DiNucci committed turnovers on back-to-back possession at New Hampshire before being benched. He also threw five interceptions in JMU's season-ending loss at Colgate in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

DiNucci rebounded with a strong performance during spring practice and has been one of JMU's best players through the first few practices of preseason camp. He worked with the first-team offense during Monday's practice.

Johnson, meanwhile, worked with the second-string offense while Moloney sat out Monday's practice. According to Cignetti, Moloney's status is day-to-day as he deal with a hamstring injury. Both Johnson and Moloney had strong performances in spring practice and have provided competition to DiNucci for the starting QB job.