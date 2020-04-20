DiNucci ready for NFL after two seasons at JMU

Ben DiNucci is hoping for a chance in the NFL after serving as JMU's starting quarterback the last two seasons.

DiNucci started all 29 games for the Dukes during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He threw for 5,716 yards and 45 touchdowns while adding 1,002 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground. His 479 career completions ranks third all-time in JMU history. A transfer from FBS University of Pittsburgh, DiNucci was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 while leading the Dukes to the FCS National Championship game.

DiNucci is now preparing for pro football after a standout college career. He is considered to be a potential late-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and will likely be signed as a free agent if he goes undrafted.

"I owe JMU everything," said DiNucci. "I think if I would've stayed at Pitt, I don't think these possibilities would've presented themselves. I think making the switch after my redshirt sophomore year to go to JMU was the best choice that I made."

DiNucci continued: "If I had to do it over again, I would do it the exact same way. There was so much invaluable experience and lessons that I learned from those three years at Pitt. I got to play in five different offenses, have five different coaches coach me. (I've) been around a lot of ball, seen a lot of defenses."

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place Thursday-Saturday. The first round starts Thursday night at 8 p.m. Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. The draft ends with rounds 4-7 on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. It will be held online and televised on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.