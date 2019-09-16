DiNucci still working to improve after strong performance

James Madison redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci had one of his best performances in a JMU jersey in Saturday's win over Morgan State but the signal-caller says there is still room for him to get better.

DiNucci completed 18 of 23 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns against the Bears. He delivered TD passes to Devin Ravenel, Brandon Polk, Jawon Hamilton, and Solomon Vanhorse. The dual threat QB added 35 yards rushing on three attempts.

"It makes my job easy when I have all day to throw and receivers are getting open so it looks good on my part but really the credit goes to those guys," said DiNucci, following Saturday's victory. "Even still, there were a few throws where I thought they kind of got away from me

DiNucci and his head coach, Curt Cignetti, believe there is still room for improvement for the quarterback.

"Ball security can still improve, but he is doing a good job getting the ball from point A to point B," said Cignetti. "He is still making plays with his legs. There are still a couple plays where he'd like to have back so there is always room for improvement and I think Ben understands that."

Through three games this season, DiNucci has a completion percentage of 73.4% to go along with 617 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He had added 122 yards rushing.

JMU is back in action Saturday afternoon when the Dukes travel to Chattanooga. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.