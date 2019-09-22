Dinga, Dukes Grab 1-0 Win at LSU

Senior forward Phoebe Dinga bent home her first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon, helping power James Madison to a 1-0 win over LSU in the Dukes' women's soccer non-conference finale at LSU Soccer Stadium.

Haley Crawford prepares for the eventual game winning corner kick against St. John's on Sunday, August 26.

The Dukes (3-7) leaned heavily on their defense on the road, with the Tigers (2-6-1, 0-1 SEC) outshooting JMU by an 18-6 margin, including 13-1 after halftime, but senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea repelled all five of LSU's shots on goal, including a massive penalty save in the 80th minute to preserve the 1-0 victory.

In addition to the first goal of her career, Dinga and senior forward Haley Crawford paced the Dukes' offense on the day, tallying a pair of shots each, while sophomore Iris Rabot and freshman Mia Pham each added attempts of their own. McShea's five saves earned the Dukes their first shutout of the season, the eighth of McShea's career.

HOW THEY SCORED

74' | Dinga made her first goal of the season count, capitalizing on a defensive mistake late in the contest. After pouncing on a failed LSU clearance, Dinga cut in from the left and bent home a right-footed shot that tucked itself inside the far post to provide the winning margin.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"You have to love two seniors being the heroes of this match: Phoebe with the game-winning goal and Hannah McShea with the game-saving save on a penalty. The team was gritty and absolutely fought for that win. I am so happy for them to get a reward after such a tough non-conference schedule."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return home for the first time in two weeks this Thursday, at last opening their Colonial Athletic Association schedule when they welcome in-state foe William & Mary to Sentara Park for a 7 p.m. matchup.