Discussing the Dukes - Bye Week

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia and Dave Thomas to discuss the James Madison football team heading into the Dukes' bye week.

The three media members give out their team MVP & surprise breakthrough player awards. They also discuss the biggest question marks facing the Dukes and grade JMU's overall performance through the first nine games of the season.

Madia covers JMU football for the Daily News-Record while Thomas is the radio play-by-play voice of the Dukes and host of the Daily Sports Feed on ESPN Radio in Harrisonburg.