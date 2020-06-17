Drew Bugden named Wilson Memorial football head coach

Drew Bugden has been named head coach of the Wilson Memorial football program. Wilson Memorial AD Craig Flesher announced Bugden's hire with a press release Wednesday.

Bugden is a Wilson Memorial alum who graduated from the school in 2006. He was a three-year starter as a player under former head coach Derek McDaniel. Bugden has experience as an assistant coach at the high school level with stops at Robert E. Lee (Springfield) High School, Nelson County High School, and most recently Stuarts Draft High School.

Bugden replaces Jeremiah Major who left Wilson Memorial to be the athletic director at Waynesboro High School.