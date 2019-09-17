Dukes stun No. 1 Wake Forest

In front of 1,453 fans, the James Madison men’s soccer program took down No. 1 Wake Forest Tuesday night, 1-0. The Dukes improved to 4-2-0 on the season, while handing the Demon Deacons their first loss of the season, 5-1-0. JMU improves to 3-0-1 against ACC teams in the last two seasons.

The James Madison men's soccer team defeated No. 1 Wake Forest, 1-0, Tuesday night at Sentara Park.

Manuel Ferriol scored his fifth goal of the season, opening up the scoring when a foul was called just outside the box. The senior midfielder, and MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List Candidate, finished his free kick in the 51stminute to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead in the second half.

TJ Bush was perfect in net for JMU this evening, stopping a career high seven shots in the match, including a PK save in the 76thminute, to keep Wake Forest off the board. The Dukes peppered 12 shots on Andrew Pannenberg, while putting seven on frame.

The shutout improves Bush to 4-2-0 on the season, earning his fourth straight victory and second straight shutout.

MATCH FACTS

No. 1 Wake Forest (5-1-0) – 0

James Madison (4-2-0) – 1

SCORING

51' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (5)

NOTES

- James Madison improves to 3-0-1 against the ACC in the last two years

- TJ Bush tied a career high seven saves in the match including a key penalty kick save in the 76thminute, securing his third shutout of the season

- Manuel Ferriol scored his league leading fifth goal of the season in the 51stminute on a free kick attempt

- Ferriol led all Dukes taking five shots on the evening

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight’s match and the environment that was created through the fan base and towards JMU men’s soccer was absolutely massive. The guys responded by winning at home against the No. 1 team in the country. I couldn’t be more excited or proud of our guys effort tonight. We had clear cut chances all night. To have a PK get blocked and then TJ come up big on the PK just proved that tonight was a true college soccer match."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will stay at home this weekend to host Mount Saint Mary’s Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Sentara Park.