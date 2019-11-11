Dukes Advance to CAA Championship on Penalty Kicks

James Madison men's soccer advanced to the CAA Final match, advancing on penalty kicks 4-3, defeating Hofstra for the second consecutive season in a row. The Dukes improved to 10-6-3, while the Pride's season ends with a 10-6-3 record.

The Dukes took the lead early, when a hand ball was called inside the box, giving the Dukes a penalty kick opportunity in the 9th minute. Manuel Ferriol would step up to the spot and slot it home for his 16th goal of the season, breaking the single-season goal record set by Mark Mathewson in 1998.

Hofstra would respond just over 10 minutes later, as Storm Strogin and Adam Savill connected to find Hendrik Hebbeker on the back post to level the match. The Dukes and Pride would remain level at one for the remaining 90 minutes, as the match went through two overtime periods scoreless.

In PK's the Pride took their shots first each round. After both Matthew Vowinkel and Carson Jeffris had their opportunities saved, rounds 2-4 were all goals by both sides. In the final round, TJ Bush came up huge, diving to his left towards the lower corner to make a save and kick the ball out to put the game on Fernando Casero's foot.

Casero approached the PK spot and the keeper made a move. Casero chipped the Hofstra keeper and the Dukes advanced on PK's 4-3, defeating the Hofstra Pride for the second consecutive season in this fashion.

The Dukes will now travel to Wilmington, NC to face off against top seeded UNCW. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick on FloSports.

MATCH FACTS

Hofstra (10-6-3) – 1

James Madison (10-6-3) – 1

SCORING

9' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (16)

20' – HOF – Hendrik Hebbeker (4) Adam Savill, Storm Strongin

PENALTY KICK LINEUP AND RESULTS

Round 1 - HOF – Matthew Vowinkel (Miss)

Round 1 – JMU – Carson Jeffris (Miss)

Round 2 – HOF – Storm Strongin (SCORE)

Round 2 – JMU – Tim Estermann (SCORE)

Round 3 – HOF – Oscar Ramsay (SCORE)

Round 3 – JMU – Niclas Mohr (SCORE)

Round 4 – HOF – Stefan Mason (SCORE)

Round 4 – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (SCORE)

Round 5 – HOF – Adam Savill (Miss)

Round 5 – JMU – Fernando Casero (SCORE)

NOTES

- Manuel Ferriol scored his 16th goal of the season to become the single-season goal scorer

- Hofstra out shot the Dukes 13-10 on the evening and led 5-3 in shots on frame

- The foul count was immense tonight as both sides combined for 32 fouls

- Fernando Casero lifted the Dukes to their second consecutive CAA Finals appearance, chipping the Hofstra keeper in the fifth round to move on

- TJ Bush made four save on the night and stopped two shots in the penalty shootout

- The Dukes improve to 10-6-3 on the season and will look for their second consecutive CAA title next weekend

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was full of playoff intensity from both teams. Credit to Hofstra as they came in with an excellent mindset and game plan. We defended with some toughness tonight that we seemed to be lacking in the last few matches. The guys had a very confident approach to the PK's which helped us advance. We look forward to a few days preparation and big-time match against UNCW on Saturday!"

NEXT UP

JMU will travel to Wilmington, NC to face off against top seeded UNCW in the CAA Finals match. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from UNCW Soccer Stadium and broadcasted live on FloSports