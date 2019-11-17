Dukes Close Out Regular Season in Four Sets Win

James Madison volleyball gritted out a four-set victory (28-26, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23) against the Northeastern Huskies to close out the regular season of the 2019 campaign on Sunday afternoon in the Cabot Center.

The Dukes improved to 19-17 and 13-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play, finishing second in the conference while Northeastern dropped to 15-13, 9-7.

Freshman Sophia Davis and senior M'Kaela White paced JMU's attack with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, while Danielle Nathan added eight with a strong fourth set. Senior Sarah Martin tallied 34 assists on the day, resulting in her 15th match of the season in which she's recorded 30+ assists.

Defensively, JMU collected 10 blocks and were led by freshmen Davis and Nathan who collected five apiece.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | After 19 ties and five lead changes, the Dukes won the first set, 28-26. JMU had a strong attacking performance in the first frame, registering a .375 hitting percentage with 13 kills.

SET 2 | Knotted up through the first half, Northeastern took the lead at 9-8 before pulling away with a 25-14 victory.

SET 3 | Tied at 1-1, the Dukes used an early 4-0 run to jump ahead and never trail en route to a 25-22 victory in the third.

SET 4 | JMU continued the momentum in the fourth and secured the match at 5-4 before going on to win, 25-23. The Dukes led by as many as eight points in the final stanza.

MATCH NOTES

- Davis and Nathan's five blocks were a match high as Nathan tied her career high set against Northeastern on Oct. 18.

- JMU doubled Northeastern in blocks, finishing with 10 to the Huskies' five.

- Sophomore libero Savannah Marshall tied for a match-high 13 digs while senior Briley Brind'Amour added 10 for her third double-digit dig performance of the season.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"Big road win for the Dukes today! Northeastern runs a great offense and I'm proud of how our team responded after that second set. We have one week to get better before the CAA Tournament!"

UP NEXT

The two-seeded Dukes will travel to Hempstead, N.Y. for the 2019 CAA Championship. JMU earned a quarterfinals bye and will face the winner of #3 Hofstra vs. #6 Delaware in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

