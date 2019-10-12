Dukes Complete Road Trip With Sweep Over Tribe

Senior M'Kaela White and freshman Sophia Davis combined for 25 kills in James Madison volleyball's three-set win (25-16, 26-24, 27-25) over the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday night in Kaplan Arena.

With tonight's win, the Dukes went 2-0 on the weekend to improve to 10-6 overall and 4-2 in Colonial Athletic Association action while the Tribe fell to 5-12 and 1-5.

In addition to White and Davis' strong attacking performances with 13 and 12 kills, freshman Danielle Nathan added 10 on the night. Sarah Martin was credited with 41 of JMU's 45 assists, marking a season high for the senior setter.

On the defensive end, senior Briley Brind'Amour and sophomore Savannah Marshall each tallied 10 digs while Davis led the Dukes on the front row with five blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes grabbed control of the first set at 5-4 and never trailed on the way to a 25-16 victory. White and Davis each recorded four kills in the set while Davis added three blocks.

SET 2 | A strong attacking performance gave JMU the edge to capture the second set, 26-24. Trailing William & Mary 12-6, the Dukes rallied and combined for a .372 hitting percentage with 19 kills to take the frame.

SET 3 | JMU jumped out to an early lead in the third, using a 6-0 run to lead 8-2. The Tribe kept it close and forced extra points, but the Dukes pulled away with a 27-25 victory to earn the three-set sweep.

MATCH NOTES

- JMU had three players in double-digit kills: White, Davis and Nathan.

- White had a team-high 13 kills.

- With a strong offensive performance, the Dukes notched 50 kills and finished the night with a .383 attacking percentage.

- Freshman Caroline Dozier recorded a career-high two kills.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"I thought Sarah Martin did a fantastic job running our offense tonight and putting players in great positions to terminate. We really showed a lot of toughness closing out two tight sets on the road against W&M whose opposite is phenomenal. We still have so much potential and I can't wait to get back in the gym with this team!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes host Northeastern and Hofstra next weekend, beginning with the Huskies on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in Godwin Hall. JMU will close out the weekend against the reigning CAA Champions in the Pride on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.