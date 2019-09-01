Dukes Drop Final Match of Home Invitational

Despite a hard-fought third set, James Madison volleyball dropped a 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 28-26) decision to Iowa in the final match of the JMU Invitational on Saturday evening in Godwin Hall.

The Dukes fell to 1-2 on the season while the Hawkeyes went 3-0 on the weekend.

Senior Briley Brind'Amour notched her second straight double-digit performance, finishing the match with a team-high 11 kills. Freshman Sophia Davis had another impressive performance, producing eight kills while leading the Dukes with a .312 hitting percentage.

JMU led the majority of the third set by as many as four points. In a frame in which the score was tied on eight occasions, the Hawkeyes edged the Dukes, 28-6. Brind'Amour tallied six of her kills in the comeback while Davis added four and graduate student Karis Beasley added three.

The Dukes took the lead at 14-13 in the first set and five ties followed before Iowa closed the set at 25-21. JMU couldn't catch Iowa in the second set as the Hawkeyes won by eight points (25-17).

MATCH NOTES

-Senior setter Sarah Martin recorded her third consecutive double-figure assist performance with 27.

-Along with Brind'Amour, junior Zarah White earned two service aces.

-Beasley and sophomore Savannah Marshall each collected 11 digs.

-Redshirt freshman Cameryn Jones tallied her first career kill.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

MVP: Gabrielle Orr – Iowa

Courtney Buzzerio (OH) – Iowa

Jocelyn Urian (MB) – Washington State

Alexis Dirige (L) – Washington State

Sophia Davis (MB) – JMU

Kiani Kerstellar – Stony Brook

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"All weekend I've seen how much potential our team has and I have so much confidence in our them, but we have to capitalize on the easier plays when we have the opportunities. I'm really proud of how good we can be and I think we're doing all the right things, but we have to tighten up in order to get better."

UP NEXT

JMU will travel to North Carolina next weekend for the High Point Classic where they face Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The Dukes will play Furman and High Point on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.