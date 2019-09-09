Dukes Edge Hoyas

James Madison field hockey used three different goal scorers to push past Georgetown 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Dukes improved to 2-2 on the season, while Georgetown fell to 2-2.

The James Madison University field hockey team huddles during a timeout

The Dukes set the pace early in the game and did not allow the Hoyas to take a shot in the opening period. Emilly Schutt found herself in a perfect position to cross the ball right to Eveline Zwager who was set up in the circle to give JMU a 1-0 lead.

Georgetown was able to set the equalizer in the second quarter on their first shot of the game drawing Kylie LeBlanc out of the goal and pushing it aside for a 1-1 tie. Early in the second half, the Hoyas struck again took the lead 2-1.

Miranda Rigg got a tip from Ongeziwe Mali to tie it all up again at two goals apiece. JMU had plenty of opportunities outshooting the Hoyas 12-4 on the game and recording six corners compared to Georgetown's two. In the closing minutes the Dukes played with a sense of urgency to get ahead. Rigg right at the top of the circle played it right to Courtney Lynch who was able to flip it into the goal to give JMU the 3-2 victory.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

2:48 | Zwager tallied her first goal of the season with a pass from Schutt

49:26 | Rigg was right in front of the goal and got a tip from Mali to tie the game 2-2

55:30 | Lynch tallied her first goal of the season with a pass from the top of the circle from Rigg

Georgetown

21:38 | Lindsay Getz scored after Michaela Bruno drew the goalie to the her and passed to Getz

37:45 | Cami Osborne found herself in front of the goal and dribbled around to get through defenders and into the goal

GAME NOTES

This marked JMU's 100th win at the JMU Field Hockey Complex which opened in 2003. The Dukes are 100-55 (.645) when playing at home.

Rigg's goal gave her 41 on her career which is now tied for 9th All-Time with Janelle Perlis (00-03) and Sarah Heilman (79-82)

Rigg has 90 points on her career which is tied for 13th All-time with Meghan Bain (06-09)

JMU is 6-0 against Georgetown and 3-0 when facing them at JMU

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Courtney Lynch: "Coach says games will come to an inch. When we were working as a team we were just an inch away and I'm glad we were able to get that inch and get the win."

Miranda Rigg: "It's awesome to be out here and get the win at home. We have a lot of work to do but it was a great day for us to pull it off at the end."

Coach Christy Morgan: "It's important to win the game but more importantly you need to grow. We struggled in this game. Georgetown came to play. They are a good, well-coached team. I'm glad Miranda came out in the second half with a different energy, that's what I expect from everyone but she was the example today."

UP NEXT

JMU will head to College Park, Md. for a matchup with American on Friday, Sep. 13 at 7:30 p.m. This is a neutral site game being played at the University of Maryland.