Dukes End Season in CAA Championship

James Madison volleyball's season came to an end after falling to Towson in three sets (23-25, 17-25, 18-25) in the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Championship Final on Sunday afternoon in the David S. Mack Physical Education Center.

The Dukes finished the season with a 20-8 overall record, recording 20 wins for the fifth consecutive season.

Seniors Briley Brind'Amour and M'Kaela White paced JMU's offense as each player recorded 11 kills while Brind'Amour notched her first double-double of the season, adding 10 digs. Freshman Sophia Davis led the Dukes on the front row, blocking eight Towson attacks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Graduate student Karis Beasley recorded two service aces to extend a 4-0 JMU scoring run which put the Dukes within three, but JMU couldn't hold off Towson who went on to win, 25-23. Brind'Amour recorded eight kills in the first frame with a .429 attacking percentage.

SET 2 | JMU went down 2-0 after falling 25-17 in the second set. Davis led the Dukes on the front row, blocking four Tiger attacks while White paced JMU's offense with four kills.

SET 3 | Going point-for-point early in the set, Towson pulled away for a seven-point win (25-18) to end the match.

MATCH NOTES

- JMU had two players with double-digit kills: Brind'Amour and White.

- Three players recorded double-digit digs: Beasley (11), Brind'Amour (10) and Savannah Marshall (10).

- Davis tallied a match-high eight blocks.

- Senior setter Sarah Martin garnered 26 assists.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Following strong performances in their two matches of the CAA Championship, Brind'Amour and White were selected for the 2019 All-Tournament Team. Both notched double-digit kills in each match.

SENIOR SEND-OFF

Brind'Amour, Martin and White closed out their careers at JMU with two CAA Championships and an overall record of 86-32. White leaves her legacy etched in the record book, finishing third all-time in career block assists and fifth in total blocks while Martin sits in fourth with career assists.

